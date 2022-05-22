(Bloomberg) -- Shanghai will replace its strict Covid lockdown measures with a system similar to the one it used before the current omicron outbreak of the virus as case numbers in the city continue to fall steadily.

The city will categorize areas as high- , medium- or low-risk after May 31, Zhao Dandan, deputy head of Shanghai health commission, said at a presser Sunday. Districts that haven’t reported positive cases or community infections for 14 days will be marked as low-risk, while the high-risk definition will apply to those which have logged more than 10 positive cases or where two community infections are found, he said.

Residents in high-risk and medium-risk areas will be restricted to their homes and be required to take a nucleic acid test every day for 14 days, he said.

Under Shanghai’s existing system, the so-called “restricted areas”, “controlled areas” and “prevention areas” are defined by positive case counts only and limit movement to varying degrees.

The city’s vice major said Monday that Shanghai aims to return to normal life and restore full production by mid-to-late June. Four subway lines were restarted in Shanghai Sunday as the government seeks to gradually restart public transportation.

Shanghai reported 622 new local Covid cases for May 21, lower than the 868 infections for the previous day, and there were no cases recorded outside government quarantine, according to data from Shanghai health commission. China reported a total of 824 new local Covid cases Saturday.

