(Bloomberg) -- Shanghai will lift its lockdown of the eastern half of the city on Friday as scheduled, but certain compounds will continue to be sealed because of Covid-19 infections, according to a local government statement.

Lockdowns will still be in place for apartment buildings and compounds where positive COVID-19 cases have been found through nucleic acid tests conducted during the four-day lockdown this week, said the statement posted on the city government’s Wechat account.

Residents in those buildings with positive Covid cases will undergo a 14-day lockdown, starting March 28, while other buildings in the same compound will adopt a seven-day movement restriction.

All restaurants in eastern part of the city of 25 million people will halt dine-in service, while bars, internet cafes, KTVs will be temporarily closed.

