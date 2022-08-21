(Bloomberg) -- Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co., the latest of a slew of $1 billion-plus listings in mainland China this year, soared in its first day of trading.

Shares of the firm, which operates in the medical imaging systems industry, jumped as much as 75% to 192.48 yuan. They were sold at 109.88 yuan each in an initial public offering that raised 11 billion yuan ($1.6 billion), according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The company is the seventh Chinese listing this year with an offering that was larger than $1 billion. Big IPOs remain active in the Asian country, in contrast to a slowdown in traditional venues from New York to London and Hong Kong, as high inflation and rising interest rates dampen prospects for equities sales.

The issue price translates to a 77.69 times price-to-earnings ratio as of the end of 2021, versus an industry average of 34.85 times, according to a filing. The firm plans to invest in a medical equipment fund, research and development projects, its sales network, as well as replenishing capital.

