(Bloomberg) -- Shanghai reported more coronavirus cases, with concerns that persistent transmission fueling fears China’s financial hub may ramp up movement restrictions, while cases flared in the eastern province of Shandong.

Shanghai announced 45 new local infections for Thursday, with all detected in quarantine. This week, the city rolled out mass testing of 10 districts and parts of two others -- out of the financial hub’s total of 16 -- in order to weed out transmission. Residents across all areas are already required to get tested every weekend until the end of this month following a bruising two-month lockdown.

Elsewhere, Shandong province detected 66 local cases, after reporting no infections last week. Anhui reported 157, and Beijing announced no local cases.

