Shangri-La Dialogue Canceled on Rise in Singapore Virus Cases
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The organizers of the Shangri-La Dialogue, which usually draws in top military officials and diplomats, have canceled the event in Singapore due to uncertainty arising from the increase in coronavirus cases and introduction of new restrictions, according to a statement.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was expected to be among those attending the event, which focuses on global defense and security issues.
