(Bloomberg) -- Defense chiefs from around the world gathered in Singapore for Asia’s largest security forum to discuss major threats as tensions rise between the US and China.

In a speech kicking off the second day of the Shangri-La Dialogue, which brings together more than 600 military leaders, policy makers and analysts from 40 nations, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin warned China a conflict over Taiwan would be “devastating” and chided Beijing for failing to engage in substantive dialogue. At a dinner Friday night, he shook hands with his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu, who had declined a formal meeting unless the US removed sanctions placed on him.

Austin spoke as the US Navy conducted a routine transit through the Taiwan Strait, a move that China regularly finds provocative. The action showed the potential for miscalculation between the two sides as relations remain strained over Taiwan, US curbs on advanced chips and Beijing’s diplomatic support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(All times local)

Chinese Delegate Says Austin Looked ‘Agitated’ (12:04 p.m.)

Zhao Xiaozhuo, a senior fellow with the Institute of War Studies affiliated with the People’s Liberation Army, said that Austin’s remarks on not meeting with Li showed “he cared a lot and he was a bit agitated.”

“Talking is possible, but do not bring the aggressive attitude,” he said. “The US should stop containing China, especially stop interfering with China’s internal affairs on the Taiwan issue. Then China is willing to talk.”

Zhao added that the military hotline between the nations was open and communication can take place at anytime.

Indonesia Presents Ukraine Peace Plan (11:36 a.m.)

Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, a two-time presidential candidate, presented a new peace proposal that included similar elements to one unveiled by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The proposal included a cease-fire and a withdrawal from key positions to create a new dimilitarized zone enforced by troops under the authority of the United Nations. The UN would then conduct a referendum in disputed areas, Prabowo said.

Ukraine and its backers have rejected any proposal that would allow Russia to consolidate territorial gains.

UK Touts Importance of Indo-Pacific Trade Deal (10:59 a.m.)

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace touted the importance of the country’s bid to join an Indo-Pacific trade deal that American politicians have spurned after President Donald Trump withdrew the US from talks in 2017.

Free trade and openness have benefited billions of people in the region, Wallace said in speaking about the 11-nation Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. The UK has concluded negotiations to join the agreement and is waiting to officially sign up.

“I would say either, you’re in it or you’re not,” Wallace said of the trade deal. “We’re in it, and we’ll do everything we can to make sure we live up to the spirit.”

China Says It Won’t ‘Take Orders’ From US (10:42 a.m.)

A Chinese military official said it was “unfair” for the US to maintain sanctions on China’s defense minister, adding that the Biden administration bore “full responsibility” for the lack of a high-level meeting in Singapore.

“Now the US keeps challenging China’s bottom line and destroying the US-China relationship,” He Lei, a lieutenant general with the People’s Liberation Army, told reporters at the Shangri-La Dialogue. “With such an atmosphere, a meeting between the Chinese and the US ministers during the dialogue doesn’t have a mature time or correct condition.”

He said a handshake between Li and Austin showed the “flexibility” of the Chinese side, but it was necessary for the US to “correct it’s wrongdoings.” He added that mid-level talks were still taking place between the two nations.

Noting that Austin’s speech appeared more moderate than at last year’s gathering, He said the US still shouldn’t be commenting on Taiwan or the South China Sea — something no US administration would do.

“China won’t take orders during its peaceful rise,” He said.

US Conducts Transit Through Taiwan Strait (10:26 a.m.)

The US Navy is conducting a transit through the Taiwan Strait as military leaders gather in Singapore for a regional defense meeting, according to an official who asked not to be identified said Saturday.

Read more: US Conducting Navy Transit Through Taiwan Strait, Official Says

Philippines Warns Over Return of ‘Iron Curtain’ (10:03 a.m.)

A senior defense official of the Philippines expressed concern that growing distrust would lead to the return of the “Iron Curtain.”

“Decoupling amid the declining state of goodwill in the region would only serve to bring about the return of the Iron Curtain that will undermine any potential or confidence building and cooperation between and among us,” said Carlito Galvez Jr, senior undersecretary at the Department of National Defense in the Philippines.

Pentagon Chief Chides China Over Lack of Talks (9:28 a.m.)

Austin used a speech at Asia’s biggest security conference to warn that a conflict over Taiwan would “affect the global economy in ways that we cannot imagine” while reiterating calls for greater communication between the American and Chinese militaries.

“Make no mistake: conflict in the Taiwan Strait would be devastating,” Austin said. “The whole world has a stake in maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, the whole world. The security of commercial shipping lanes and global supply chains depends on it.”

Read more: Pentagon Chief Warns China on Taiwan, Says Time For Talks is Now

“For responsible defense leaders, the time to talk is every time, and the right time to talk is now,” Austin added. “I’m deeply concerned that the PRC has been unwilling to engage more seriously on better mechanisms for crisis management between our two militaries. But I hope that will change, and soon.”

Asked during a question-and-answer session about China’s growing stock of nuclear weapons, Austin again referred to the lack of talks: “As soon as they answer the phone maybe we’ll get some work done.”

Austin Hails US Alliances, Partnerships (8:45 a.m.)

Austin lauded the US’s moves to strengthen alliances and partnerships across the Indo-Pacific region, telling delegates the Biden administration is “working together with our friends more closely every day.”

He noted the US was stepping up coordination and training throughout the region, touting cooperation with India, Indonesia, Vietnam and Singapore in addition to traditional American treaty allies.

“Around the region, countries are matching their words with their actions, insisting on resolving differences through dialogue, and calling for even closer cooperation,” Austin said.

Albanese Says War Not ‘Pre-Ordained’ (9:02 p.m.)

Albanese called for the US and China to boost dialogue in his keynote address to the forum. He and warned that it was harmful to assume war between the two powers was “inevitable.”

“The fate of our region is not preordained. It never was and it never is,” he said.

US, China Defense Chiefs Shake Hands (8:08 p.m.)

Austin and Li briefly shook hands and exchanged words before Albanese’s speech. They were seated at the same table for the event.

A senior US defense official said the handshake was good, but no substitute for sitting down and having a meaningful exchange. Their next meeting should be a serious and substantive dialogue, the official said.

China, Japan defense chiefs set to meet: Nikkei (7:03 p.m.)

Li planned to hold a meeting with Japanese counterpart Yasukazu Hamada on the sidelines of the forum, Nikkei reports citing an announcement from Tokyo. Hamada will reportedly raise the issue of Beijing’s maritime activity in the East China Sea.

Japan is also slated to participate in trilateral talks with the US and South Korea and another with the US and Australia.

--With assistance from Alfred Cang, Xiao Zibang and Jamie Tarabay.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.