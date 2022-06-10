(Bloomberg) -- The US and China will use a major Asian security forum to press their competing visions for regional stability, even as the war in Ukraine consumes Washington’s attention and Beijing struggles with economic pressures at home.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe are expected to deliver speeches and hold their first in-person meeting at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, which kicks off Friday. The US is seeking to use the three-day conference to push back against growing Chinese influence in the region, while also establishing guardrails to prevent competition from getting out of hand.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, a key US ally, will start things off Friday night with a keynote speech that set outs his views on expanding the US concept of a free and open Asia Pacific region with an eye to the war on Ukraine and China’s military assertiveness. Many nations attending have resisted pressure to take sides and have sought to avoid getting caught in the middle.

Key Developments

(All times Singapore)

Bilateral Talks Begin at Forum Venue (10 a.m)

A flurry of bilateral talks between defense ministers have started in Singapore. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Singaporean counterpart Ng Eng Hen had one of the first bilateral discussions. More than 30 defense ministers are in Singapore for the dialogue.

The key bilateral event to watch for is the US-China meeting between Austin and China’s Defense Minister Wei Fenghe. This is the first time they are meeting and follows a phone call in April.

Japan Leader to Address Forum and Back US Efforts (5 a.m.)

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who had persuaded some traditional Southeast Asian partners of Russia to criticize its war in Ukraine, will use a keynote speech to bring others in Asia aboard.

He becomes the first Japanese premier since 2014 to give an address at a regional security conference. Kishida has taken a tough stance on Russia’s attack on Ukraine and made frequent veiled warnings about the risk of a similar grab for territory by China.

Pentagon Chief in Singapore as US Builds on Asia Pledges (6:30 p.m.)

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin landed in Singapore Thursday night as the US continues to signpost its commitment to Asia.

A senior US defense official, who briefed reporters ahead of Austin’s arrival, said that the region has seen a clear trend toward self-isolating behavior by China and that countries across the region are concerned by aggressive Chinese behavior. The official said that the example of Ukraine looms large in the region, demonstrating the risks of disorder and spheres of influence.

The Pentagon is working to ensure a planned meeting with China’s Defense Minister Wei Fenghe will be professional and substantive, the official said. The US has no desire to create a public spectacle, the official said, referring to testy public exchanges between the US and China in recent years. The official said that the US places a priority on improving crisis communications with the country.

