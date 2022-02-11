(Bloomberg) -- Editor’s note: As we leave our home kitchens to dine out more, the weekly Lunch Break column has evolved to highlight dishes from a variety of sources: a new or reopened restaurant; a newsmaking person, place, or recipe; or, of course, a great cookbook.

Shaquille O’Neal says he’s not currently part of this year’s much-hyped Super Bowl half time show whose line up includes Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Eminem. But he isn’t ruling out a guest star appearance. “As of right now I am not appearing,” he said over email. “Or am I??”

The former pro basketball star and ubiquitous corporate spokesman will DJ at his own pre-game event, Shaq’s Fun House, the hybrid carnival and music festival, at the Shrine Auditorium on Friday, Feb. 11, ahead of the game on Feb 13. Guests include Lil Wayne and EDM artists Diplo and Zedd.

O’Neal started throwing his Fun House parties in 2018. “For decades I have been attending the Super Bowl and for as long as I can remember, the weekend was always too corporate and has become boring,” he said. “It was (and still is) full of networking and social events that are more about business than fun. That is ludicrous to me.”

The original party was open to about 1,500 people. At this year’s event there will be about 5,000—including a few ‘ultra-VIPs’ who have forked over a reported $1 million for an over-the-top experience, private jets and all.

“I love getting in the weeds with my team on the performing artists, carnival attractions, restaurant partners, etc.,” O’Neal said. For the first time, the event will have a crypto component: FTX Trading Ltd. is the event’s featured sponsor. Around “six figures worth” of VIP tables were bought using crypto, according to Joe Silberzweig, one of the event’s producers.

The basketball star has turned to local food stars as well as brand partners for the menu. Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles will be on offer, and so will KazuNori sushi and hand rolls. O’Neal has also teamed up with local hot dog specialist Pink’s, who created in the Shaq Dog in his honor, topping a frank with jalapeños, chili, and cheese. He’s been eating at the stand since he arrived in 1996 to play with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I remember after practice one day asking Phil [Jackson] and Derek [Fisher] where the best spot to get a dog in LA was and without hesitation, they both said, ‘Pinks,’” O’Neal recalled. “To have my very own Shaq’s Fun House dog is kind of a personal big deal.”

No one needs me to tell them how satisfying a well-constructed chili cheese dog is but so what. Even if you don’t have access to Pink’s famous meaty chili, even if you’re not in the midst of a blow-out LA soiree, the hot dog is a party. You’ve got the bright snap of frank with crisp onions and tangy mustard and with spiced up meaty chili spilling out into the soft bun. Go wild!

The fun of the dish, and what makes the Shaq Dog unique from other chili dogs, are the four pickled jalapeño rings arranged on top. They represent O’Neal’s four championship rings, three of which he won with the Lakers. They add some heat, tang, and flourish that is every bit Shaq.

To further showcase his hot dog, O’Neal has invited a renowned consumer of the category: competitive eater Joey Chestnut, who has won the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 14 times, most recently this past July 4th, scarfing 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes. “I DM’d Joey to come to LA so he can take down the Shaq’s Fun House dog on stage,” O’Neal said. “I am still awaiting a response.”

Tester’s Note: This is a hot dog that demands to be boiled or steamed to maximize the juicy snap—don’t think about pan frying it. The recipe is easily scaled up for crowds, Shaq style.

The Shaq Dog

Serves 4

4 all beef hot dog with natural casing 4 hot dog buns, warmedYellow mustard, for serving ¼ cup diced white onions About ¾ cup of your favorite chili, warmed up4 oz finely shredded cheddar cheese 16 pickled jalapeño rings

In a medium pot of boiling water, cook the dogs until heated through and plumped up, about 5 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain. Put the hot dogs in the buns and drizzle each with mustard. Sprinkle the onions over the mustard and then spoon the chili over. Sprinkle the cheddar over the garnishes. Arrange 4 jalapeño slices on each dog and serve.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.