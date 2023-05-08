(Bloomberg) -- Former professional basketball star Shaquille O’Neal asked a federal court to block a summons served on him in a lawsuit blaming him and other celebrities for misleading investors in the FTX crypto exchange debacle.

Lawyers for O’Neal argued in a court filing in Miami Monday that the service of court papers on him was “inadequate,” saying process servers “tossed . . . legal documents at the front of” O’Neal’s moving car, and “le[ft] the legal documents on the road where they landed.”

