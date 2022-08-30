Aug 30, 2022
Share of Americans Quitting Their Jobs Falls to Lowest in More Than a Year
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The percentage of Americans quitting their private-sector jobs fell last month to the lowest level since May 2021, according to Labor Department data published Tuesday. At 3.1%, the quits rate was still higher than at any time before the pandemic. But the measure, watched closely by forecasters as an indicator of wage pressures, suggests pay growth may be set to moderate.
