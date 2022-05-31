(Bloomberg) -- The value of stock offerings in Europe is at the lowest level since 2003 as stormy markets, roaring inflation, rising interest rates and a grim economic growth outlook send investors running for the hills.

Initial public offerings and follow-on transactions have raised a measly $30 billion this year, the worst showing in nearly two decades, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The biggest deals have come from stake sales by the likes of Nordea Bank Abp, Deutsche Bank AG, Barclays Plc and Glencore Plc.

Equity markets have been rocked by a series of sharp selloffs and brief rallies this year, as central banks increasingly look to hike interest rates to curb runaway inflation. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine doused any remaining risk appetite. IPOs particularly have been in short supply, as the majority of recent listings trade under water.

The Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, has been trading at an average level of 26 in 2022, well above the comfort zone of investors used to the much more benign average of 19 over the past five years.

“There seems to be a sense that things are going to get worse before they get better for markets,” said Victoria Scholar, head of investment and trading platform Interactive Investor. “Companies are waiting out the storm given the serious potential headwinds from a European recession, spiraling inflation and the impact of whatever tighter monetary policy we will end up with.”

It’s unusual for both IPOs and follow-on offerings to drop off a cliff at the same time. During previous market shocks, like the early days of the pandemic in spring 2020, the European debt crisis in 2012 and the global financial crisis, issuers have typically rushed to sell shares to shore up their balance sheets.

Cash Balances

Now, cash balances are generally in decent shape thanks to the recovery from the pandemic, meaning fewer companies are being forced to tap investors. The elevated volatility is making it difficult both for IPOs to withstand weeks of exposure to turbulent markets and for shareholders to pick the right time to offer a block of shares.

Several IPOs were scuppered early this year, prompting other issuers to put listing plans on hold. Any stock offerings that did make it have largely been forced to swallow steep discounts, as investors become extremely picky about valuations and which deals they will back.

Still, there’s scope for share sales to recover this year. “It’s just a confidence trick to some extent as there is appetite for big, quality IPOs,” said Gareth McCartney, global co-head of equity capital markets at UBS Group AG. “Once that market opens, it’ll bounce back quickly.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.