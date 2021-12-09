(Bloomberg) -- Stocks tied to China Evergrande Group and Kaisa Group Holdings may move after the embattled developers were officially labeled defaulters for the first time.

The two firms were downgraded to restricted default by Fitch Ratings, which cited missed dollar bond interest payments in Evergrande’s case and failure to repay a $400 million dollar bond in Kaisa’s.

Chinese high-yield dollar bonds rallied for a third straight day Thursday after the news. The notes are poised for the longest streak of gains since Nov. 22, according to a Bloomberg index.

Key Developments:

Moutai Surge Shows Bull Market Returning (08:30 a.m. HK)

The world’s second-largest stock market is showing signs of exuberance for the first time since Chinese policy makers popped a bubble earlier this year.

The FTSE China A50 Index of China’s biggest stocks has climbed more than 6% in a six-day advance, its steepest since February. Its relative-strength index is at a 10-month high, a sign of increasing momentum.

The gains are coinciding with two large defaults in the credit market in Evergrande and Kaisa -- and it’s no coincidence. The Communist Party has shifted to easing mode to limit the fallout from a property slowdown, deploying measures to help boost liquidity in the financial system.

Colour Life Services Applies to Resume Trading on Friday (6 a.m. HK)

Trading of shares in Colour Life Services, a real estate management company, and controlling shareholder Fantasia Group Holdings Ltd. was halted last month pending inside information announcements, according to separate filings.

Colour Life Services also said that its property developer shareholder received a notice from TFI Securities and Futures, alleging Fantasia has not discharged its payment obligations of about $96.98m, according to a regulatory filing.

Evergrande Declared in Default as Huge Restructuring Looms (5:29 p.m. HK)

China Evergrande Group has officially been labeled a defaulter for the first time, the latest milestone in a months-long financial drama that’s likely to culminate in a massive restructuring of the world’s most indebted developer.

Fitch Ratings cut Evergrande to “restricted default” over its failure to make two coupon payments by the end of a grace period on Monday, a move that may trigger cross defaults on the developer’s $19.2 billion of dollar debt.

The downgrade came just minutes after Fitch applied the same default label to Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd., which failed to repay a $400 million dollar bond that matured Tuesday. Together, the two companies account for about 15% of outstanding dollar bonds sold by Chinese developers.

A look at Evergrande’s maturity schedule:

