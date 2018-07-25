(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif rejected the national election results joining at least two other major political parties in alleging that the polls were rigged in favor of former cricket star Imran Khan.

“This is not an election but a selection,” party leader Mushahid Hussain said in a televised news conference in Lahore. The party’s President Shehbaz Sharif accused the Election Commission of “worst” rigging in elections.

