(Bloomberg) -- Sharp Corp. completed the construction of a 45-megawatt solar farm in Ninh Thuan province in Vietnam, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

The project raises Sharp’s solar capacity to 290 megawatts in the southeast Asian nation, contributing to the government’s target of boosting solar generation capacity to 12 gigawatts by 2030.

The new farm, developed by Sharp’s solar subsidiary Sharp Energy Solutions Corp., is scheduled to start operation in early July. It was built jointly with Vietnam’s T&T Group and an affiliate.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.