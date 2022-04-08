Apr 8, 2022
Sharp U.S. Rate Hikes, Tax Deal, Shanghai Lockdown: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.
Welcome to Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said he favors raising interest rates sharply to counter the fastest U.S. inflation rate in four decades
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is counting on the support of corporate America for a recently agreed global tax deal to help win passage in the U.S. Congress
- The European Union is aiming to lock in progress on trade and technology disputes with the U.S. during President Joe Biden’s first term
- Goldman Sachs sees the European Central Bank raising interest rates sooner than it previously expected, citing upside inflation surprises
- The ECB will look past threats to economic growth from the war in Ukraine, ending asset purchases in the summer and setting the stage for a first interest-rate increase in more than a decade, economists say
- Japan will ban imports of Russian coal, adding to pressure on Moscow after the European Union announced its own embargo on the fuel
- European natural gas prices rebounded after five days of declines on concerns that Russian flows may be disrupted
- The Bank of Russia delivered a surprise cut in its key interest rate Friday, reversing some of the steep increase it made after the invasion of Ukraine
- Global food prices are surging at the fastest pace ever, piling more inflationary pain on consumers and worsening a global hunger crisis
- Russia’s war has amplified food shortages, leading to protests in Peru and Sri Lanka, and exposing Nigeria, Pakistan and Egypt
- Growing angst about President Xi Jinping’s Covid Zero strategy in Shanghai may become the biggest crisis of his tenure
- Peru raised interest rates to a 13-year high to tame soaring inflation that’s triggered mass unrest in recent days
- Mexican inflation accelerated to its highest level in more than two decades
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.