Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said he favors raising interest rates sharply to counter the fastest U.S. inflation rate in four decades

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is counting on the support of corporate America for a recently agreed global tax deal to help win passage in the U.S. Congress

The European Union is aiming to lock in progress on trade and technology disputes with the U.S. during President Joe Biden’s first term

Goldman Sachs sees the European Central Bank raising interest rates sooner than it previously expected, citing upside inflation surprises The ECB will look past threats to economic growth from the war in Ukraine, ending asset purchases in the summer and setting the stage for a first interest-rate increase in more than a decade, economists say

Japan will ban imports of Russian coal, adding to pressure on Moscow after the European Union announced its own embargo on the fuel European natural gas prices rebounded after five days of declines on concerns that Russian flows may be disrupted

The Bank of Russia delivered a surprise cut in its key interest rate Friday, reversing some of the steep increase it made after the invasion of Ukraine

Global food prices are surging at the fastest pace ever, piling more inflationary pain on consumers and worsening a global hunger crisis Russia’s war has amplified food shortages, leading to protests in Peru and Sri Lanka, and exposing Nigeria, Pakistan and Egypt

Growing angst about President Xi Jinping’s Covid Zero strategy in Shanghai may become the biggest crisis of his tenure

Peru raised interest rates to a 13-year high to tame soaring inflation that’s triggered mass unrest in recent days

Mexican inflation accelerated to its highest level in more than two decades

