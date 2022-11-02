(Bloomberg) -- Sharp swings in the yen in the wake of a hawkish Federal Reserve had currency traders on edge Thursday, with Japan on holiday and the threat of intervention still looming.

The Japanese currency erased a gain of almost 2% Wednesday as the greenback quickly rebounded from initial losses and US stocks did an about turn. It rebounded 0.5% Thursday only to pare that move to trade little changed around 147.90 per dollar.

While the latest Fed statement introduced the prospect of smaller rate hikes starting as soon as December, Chair Jerome Powell suggested they will go higher than earlier projected.

A sharp decline raises the chances of further action from authorities who were suspected of intervening in October when the yen fell to a three-decade low of 151.95. Japan’s markets are closed for a public holiday Thursday but authorities will remain on standby around the clock, with the risk of thin liquidity potentially exacerbating any moves.

“A higher Fed terminal is a problem but we think MOF/BOJ is now the canary in the coalmine,” wrote TD Securities strategists including Jan Groen Wednesday. “We think intervention risk is very high above 150 in USDJPY.”

Officials have repeatedly said they will step in to counter one-sided yen weakness, although some analysts warn that any intervention will have a limited impact as long as the policy gap between the Bank of Japan and peer central banks remain. The BOJ stood by its ultra-low interest rate policy last month.

Japan intervened to buy the yen for the first time since 1998 in September and spent a record $42 billion in October to prop up the embattled currency. The yen is the worst performer among Group-of-10 peers this year, down 22% against the dollar.

