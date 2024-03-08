(Bloomberg) -- Shasta Ventures is pursuing a so-called strip sale — the sale of a slice of fund investments — in an effort to provide its investors with liquidity, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The early-stage venture-capital firm is working with Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to solicit interest from potential buyers for some of its holdings, said the people, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Details of the portfolio-company stakes that Shasta is attempting to unload couldn’t immediately be learned.

Representatives for Shasta didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. A Jefferies spokesman declined to comment.

Shasta has backed companies including home-fitness company Tonal, cybersecurity firm SentinelOne, pet-food firm The Farmer’s Dog and car-sharing company Turo, according to its website.

Strip sales are typically priced at a percentage of net asset value, according to an April 2023 memo by law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP.

“This sale creates partial liquidity in a well-performing portfolio without sacrificing full control of the underlying assets, but the existing fund does give up a percentage of the assets’ upside,” the firm said.

Another venture firm, New Enterprise Associates, or NEA, was exploring a strip sale in December, Buyouts reported at the time. An NEA spokeswoman declined to comment.

Alternative-asset managers across all sectors, including private equity, have faced pressure from institutional investors such as pension funds and endowments to lift distributions.

