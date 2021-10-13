(Bloomberg) -- The countdown is on for William Shatner, the “Star Trek” franchise’s Captain James T. Kirk, to lift off into space.

Shatner will ride Wednesday on Blue Origin’s second human space flight, which was originally scheduled to launch on Oct. 12 but was delayed due to weather.

The approximately 11-minute flight will cross above the recognized international space boundary, known as the Karman Line.

The flight would make Shatner, 90, the oldest person to travel to space.

