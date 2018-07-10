(Bloomberg Opinion) -- My Tuesday morning train reads:

The End of the Brexit Illusion (Atlantic); see also No Brexit (Bloomberg Opinion)

Hedge Funds Don’t Want You Sharing Their Letters. Too Bad You’ve Got an iPhone. (Institutional Investor)

Stellar Earnings Season Turns Sideshow With Traders Fretting Trade War (Bloomberg); see also Don’t Worry About the Earnings Slowdown Yet (Wall Street Journal)

Simple Momentum (Irrelevant Investor)

Value Investing: Is Life Imitating Art? (Integrating Investor); see also Why Value Investing May Be Primed to Bounce Back (Acquirer’s Multiple)

The Professor Who Helped Make Belgian Soccer a World Power (Wall Street Journal)

“No comment”: The death of business reporting (Washington Post) but see The reporter who is making Trump pay $48,000 more in taxes (Poynter)

Master of celebrity: How Trump uses — and bashes — the famous to boost himself (Washington Post)

How the EPA and the Pentagon Downplayed a Growing Toxic Threat (ProPublica); see also Bill Shine’s Wife Darla Complained She Couldn’t Use N-Word and Spread Conspiracy Theories About “Blacks” (Mediaite)

LeBron May Already Be the Greatest Laker of All Time (FiveThirtyEight)

What are you reading?

Size of Investment and Wealth Management Market

Source: Autonomous Next

