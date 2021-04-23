Another company made a push to buy Shaw Communications Inc. earlier this year before the Canadian cable firm agreed to a US$16 billion takeover offer from Rogers Communications Inc.

Chief Executive Officer Bradley Shaw held talks on Jan. 6 with the CEO of the other company, Shaw said Friday in a regulatory filing that didn’t name the potential buyer. “These discussions were exploratory in nature and focused on the strategic merits of a possible business combination,” Shaw said, and no price was discussed.

The Shaw CEO disclosed the takeover approach at a board meeting on Jan. 13. Shaw then invited Rogers CEO Joe Natale to Calgary, Alberta, for a meeting on Jan. 29 that sparked a bidding war.

On Feb. 17, the unnamed company -- referred to in the filing as “Party A” -- submitted a proposal to buy Shaw for $37 a share. That was higher than Rogers’ initial bid of $35 a share, the filing said.

That led to a second round of bidding. This time, the unnamed bidder proposed $39.25 a share, while Rogers went up to $40.50, according to the filing.

Shaw’s board also “concluded that Party A’s proposed regulatory approach was not as attractive” as the Rogers proposal, “and contained conditions that were not acceptable to the board.” By early March, the unnamed bidder had “effectively withdrawn” from the auction, declining to change its offer to address the regulatory issues, the filing states.

The list of potential other bidders is short. Under Canadian law, only a Canadian-controlled company would be allowed to buy a telecommunications company as large as Shaw. Within the industry, there are only two other companies besides Rogers that are bigger than Shaw: BCE Inc. and Telus Corp.

Shaw eventually agreed to accept Rogers’ $40.50 per share offer, which was announced on March 15.