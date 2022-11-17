(Bloomberg) -- Five years after first reckoning with its sexual predators, Hollywood has created a major studio production about an investigation into its most prominent monster.

She Said is based on the book of the same name by New York Times reporters Meghan Twohey and Jodi Kantor about their work uncovering a multitude of sexual offenses committed by producer Harvey Weinstein. As an exercise, the movie is an admirable endeavor. Still, that doesn’t make it entirely successful. The result reveals little and is almost suffocatingly restrained.

German director Maria Schrader, best known for the Netflix series Unorthodox, and screenwriter Rebecca Lenkiewicz, co-writer of the Oscar winning Ida, have crafted an extremely careful movie that details Twohey and Kantor’s dogged reporting to reveal proof of Weinstein’s decades of abuse. But as the filmmakers try to delicately capture the events that led to Weinstein's downfall, they struggle to stuff all the nuance into a neat cinematic package.

She Said attempts to follow in the footsteps of Spotlight and All the President’s Men by setting the stakes as a tense journalistic thriller. At the same time, the movie attempts to highlight Kantor and Twohey’s world outside the newsroom, depicting them not just as journalists but also wives and mothers. This humanizing impulse coexists uneasily with the “inside showbiz” aspects. The movie aches to be awards show fodder (the kind Weinstein used to excel at), but it’s too divided to coalesce as a coherent film.

Schrader and Lenkiewicz introduce Twohey (Carey Mulligan) and Kantor (Zoe Kazan) with glimpses of their work before the Weinstein narrative commences. We meet Meghan as she persuades a Trump accuser to go on record; Jodi is depicted solemnly taking notes while reporting on refugees. When the Times turns its attention to workplace sexual harassment, Jodi quickly identifies Hollywood as low-hanging fruit and locks on to Weinstein. When Meghan, reeling from a bout of postpartum depression, comes back from maternity leave, she joins the investigation, pouring herself into it as much out of journalistic zeal as an attempt to escape her home life. Together, the two reach out to potential victims, following the trail of settlements and nondisclosure agreements that Weinstein used for decades.

The nature of the subject matter means that the film represents famous actresses who accused Weinstein without actually showing them on screen. Rose McGowan is heard on the phone via an awkward soundalike who relies heavily on vocal fry. As for depicting Gwyneth Paltrow, Meghan and Jodi show up at the Goop-founder’s Hamptons home and Schrader cuts away before she appears poolside.

The one person who has chosen to participate is Ashley Judd, who plays herself. It’s a ferocious statement on Judd’s part, but the distracting filmmaking choice takes the audience out of the action to consider, “Oh wow, that really is Ashley Judd.”

Beyond Judd’s presence, even some of the sequences with performers portraying women who were silenced by Weinstein carry a meta quality that doesn’t quite work. Samantha Morton, who spoke out against Weinstein’s bullying in real life, relays palpable anger as a former Miramax assistant who tried to challenge Weinstein when he attacked her friend.

She Said is strongest when Twohey and Kantor face off against Weinstein’s male allies. The scenes in which Kantor tries to eke information out of a source played by Zach Grenier in a darkly lit restaurant look like something out of a Hopper painting and bristle with a tension that the rest of the movie fails to cultivate. Similarly, the moments in which Mulligan nudges one of Weinstein’s lawyer lackeys (Peter Friedman) into coughing up information are grimly humorous, with Mulligan deploying tough charm against her opponent’s intransigence. (Andre Braugher is also a deadpan marvel as Times Executive Editor Dean Baquet.)

Elsewhere, you can feel Schrader trying to combat the static nature of internet-age reporting, as Nicholas Britell’s score drones over late-night laptop scrolling or cell phone calls. Inviting the audience into the home lives of Twohey and Kantor is an intriguing prospect, yet the plot never really finds time to flesh either out as characters. Whenever they interact, they communicate in frustrating platitudes. Even idle chat between them feels as if it's trying to convey gravitas.

So what does She Said actually accomplish? For those who didn’t breathlessly follow the reporting on Weinstein, it does offer a good primer into the extent of his abuses. For those who did, it’s a familiar retread. The industry was quick to adapt Twohey and Kantor's groundbreaking journalism for the screen, but She Said neither galvanizes with immediacy nor allows the passage of time to yield unexpected insight.

We’re left with a film that is both disjointed and somewhat unfinished, telling a saga of corruption that is still unfolding. Hollywood turned a blind eye to Weinstein’s crimes and women's suffering for decades until journalists like Twohey and Kantor forced people to take notice. Assuming best intentions, She Said is an act of accountability, but it's a messy one that still can’t sift through all the muck Weinstein left in his wake.

