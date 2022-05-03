(Bloomberg) -- Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday called on her party to challenge fellow Democrat, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, when she is up for re-election in 2024 amid her resistance to ending the Senate’s 60-vote threshold to protect abortion rights.

The New York progressive’s comments come after Politico reported it had obtained a draft majority opinion of the justices that would strike down the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, touching off demonstrations outside the Supreme Court. The court confirmed in a statement Tuesday that the draft opinion is authentic but not final.

“We could protect Roe tomorrow, but Sinema refuses to act on the filibuster. Until that changes she can take a seat talking about ‘women’s access to health care,’” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Hold everyone contributing to this disaster accountable, GOP & Dem obstructionists included. She should be primaried.”

Sinema supports abortion rights and stood on the Capitol steps with Senate Democrats Tuesday afternoon as Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and others blasted the Supreme Court’s draft decision. But the Arizona senator, who has become a hurdle for Democrats in the evenly divided chamber, has previously rejected efforts to end the Senate’s filibuster rule, which requires 60 votes for most legislation.

Sinema, who was censured by Arizona Democrats in January, has previously said ending the filibuster would deepen political divisions in the country and risk repeated “radical reversals” in federal policy.

“Protections in the Senate safeguarding against the erosion of women’s access to health care have been used half-a-dozen times in the past ten years, and are more important now than ever,” Sinema said in a Tuesday statement.

