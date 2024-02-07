(Bloomberg) -- Mexico needs a mostly state-funded social program that would enable more women to enter the workforce, an adviser to presidential frontrunner Claudia Sheinbaum said in an interview.

The program would train caretakers for children, elderly or disabled people currently being looked after by women who are unable to work, said Senator Olga Sanchez Cordero, who is advising on women’s issues as Sheinbaum pulls together her policy platform.

Sanchez Cordero didn’t have details about the cost of the program or the timeframe for its implementation but said she expected the private sector to contribute and that the program would be free.

“We’re proposing a care system to allow women to be incorporated into the economically active population,” Sanchez Cordero told Bloomberg News on Tuesday. “The government would do the training and remuneration but it’s important that bosses contribute because it’s a win-win for them.”

Former Mexico City Mayor Sheinbaum is competing for the ruling Morena party in the June election to succede President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Sanchez Cordero, a former interior minister under Lopez Obrador, said she isn’t looking to join Sheinbaum’s cabinet if she wins the election on June 2, and instead hopes to remain a lawmaker.

