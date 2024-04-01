1h ago
Sheinbaum Holds 17-Point Lead in Mexico Race, Poll Shows
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s presidential frontrunner Claudia Sheinbaum held a 17-point lead one month into the official campaign period for the June election, according to a new poll.
Sheinbaum, from the ruling Morena party, had 51% of voter intention, according to a poll published Monday by newspaper El Financiero, up from 50% in a March survey carried out by the same organization. Leading opposition candidate Xochitl Galvez came second with 34% of the votes, while Movimiento Ciudadano’s Jorge Alvarez Maynez trailed with 7% of support. The percentage of undecided was 8%.
Sheinbaum has consistently led opinion polls ahead of the June 2 election, in which popular President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is unable to run because of a six-year term limit.
The poll also found that 64% of recipients of social welfare said they support Sheinbaum, compared with 21% for Galvez. Among those who do not receive social welfare, Galvez leads with 47% of voter intention.
Read More: In Sync With AMLO, Mexico Frontrunner Proposes Boosting Welfare
Other key points from the poll:
- 53% of those surveyed receive some kind of social welfare, directly or indirectly
- 41% of respondents say crime and security are the most pressing topic for the next administration
- 1,200 adults were surveyed by phone nationwide between March 9-10, 15-16 and 21-23, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points at a confidence level of 95%
