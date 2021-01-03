(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Israel is running out of solutions to its currency problem.

A quarter-century record is in sight for the shekel despite massive foreign-currency purchases and an April interest-rate cut Economists surveyed by Bloomberg unanimously expect the central bank to leave its benchmark interest rate at 0.1% on Monday.

“I don’t think they can do very much,” said Barry Topf, a former director of market operations at the Bank of Israel who helped to design its intervention program. “I think they know that, too, and just don’t want to say it.”

The central bank bought nearly $17 billion of foreign currency through November in an effort to slow the shekel’s roll. It’s also spent about 40 billion shekels ($12.4 billion) to purchase government bonds, and initiated various other crisis programs.

The onus for boosting the economy now lies heavily on the Finance Ministry, at a time when it won’t have a 2021 budget until mid-year at the earliest because the government fell and elections will be held yet again in March.

The shekel has resisted efforts to tame it for several reasons. Exports have helped to widen Israel’s current-account surplus to a record high, investment in technology companies is roaring at an unprecedented pace, and sales abroad of natural gas are rising. The currency, now trading around 3.2 to the dollar, gained nearly 7.5% against the greenback last year.

Bank Hapoalim Ltd.’s chief economist, Victor Bahar, doesn’t expect action on Monday but isn’t ruling out a rate cut to zero within months.

“Right now the focus of the Bank of Israel is mainly on the exchange rate,” Bahar said. “I don’t negate a chance that they say, ‘Let’s break the momentum,’ and lower rates to zero” at an upcoming meeting.

Here’s what else will be in focus on Monday:

Unemployment

A resurgence in coronavirus cases has put Israel into its third lockdown, sending unemployment back up. In November, joblessness stood around 15%, and the Finance Ministry estimates it could be 7% by the end of 2021 -- double pre-crisis figures.

Vaccines

Israel is racing to inoculate its population against the virus and has jumped out to a global lead. However, cases are on the upswing and any economic impact from vaccination may not be evident for months.

Politics

Israel’s government collapsed last month after failing to pass a state budget. The country is now headed to its fourth election in two years on March 23, and has entered a second year without an updated spending plan.

