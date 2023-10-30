(Bloomberg) -- The shekel firmed, extending Friday’s gain against a weaker dollar, as markets viewed Israel’s move to send troops and tanks into the northern Gaza Strip as a slightly more gradual approach than what it had initially vowed.

The shekel remains the world’s worst performer this month, recently hitting 11-year lows. However, it took a pause from recent selling, strengthening as much as 0.5% before paring gains to trade 0.2% higher at 4.0565. The dollar meanwhile eased against major currencies for the second day in a row.

“Investors are evidently worried, but regional markets appear to be pricing in a relatively contained situation, with a muted reaction following the initial shock,” said Emre Akcakmak, portfolio manager at Dubai-based East Capital International AB.

The Bank of Israel’s pledge to smooth out volatility has also helped to stabilize local assets, with analysts noting it has ample FX reserves to stem the shekel’s slide. The Israel 10-year real yields, adjusted for CPI-linker breakevens, rose 9.6 basis points to 2.08% on Monday, heading for their seventh daily rise.

However, the conflict has triggered a sudden crash in activity, with JPMorgan Chase & Co predicting Israel’s economy may shrink 11% on an annualized basis in the last three months of the year. Options markets imply elevated levels of bearish bets against the currency — the extra cost to protect against shekel declines in the coming month — versus hedging against gains — rose to 1.7 percentage points, compared with less than 1.6 percentage points on Friday, risk reversals show.

Israel is pressing ahead with what it has called the second phase of its war, widening a ground offensive in Gaza and launching an airstrike in Syria but equity indexes across the Middle East made gains and oil prices slipped as fears eased of a wider regional war.

Ehsan Khoman, head of EM research at MUFG Bank in Dubai, noted that while the shekel and other regional risk assets were trading sideways, “fat-tail risks remain. Pricing that in is not clear-cut.”

