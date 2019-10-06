(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Israel’s central bank is finding that words alone can’t cure its biggest policy headache.

Since the last meeting of the monetary committee, when it opened the door to easing, the shekel has had the second-best run of any currency in the Middle East, helped in part by Israel’s inclusion in a major bond index. To fight the appreciation, which remains a drag on already-tepid inflation, Governor Amir Yaron may have to look beyond Israel’s near-zero interest rates and signal readiness to intervene.

For now, the Bank of Israel is widely expected to hold its benchmark rate at 0.25% on Monday, leaving official borrowing costs just above their all-time low. A single analyst in a Bloomberg survey of 16 economists predicts a cut to zero.

At its last meeting in late August, the central bank ruled out future rate hikes for an “extended period.” Markets are now pricing in a cut as its next move.

“The shekel has started to appreciate again,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists including Kevin Daly said in a note. “We expect Governor Yaron to note that once again that the Bank of Israel has other tools available against excessive shekel strengthening.”

Here’s what will be in focus during Monday’s decision:

Shekel

The prospects only keep improving for the world’s fourth-best performer this year against the dollar.

Israel’s inclusion in the widely followed FTSE World Government Bond Index could lead to billions of dollars in inflows. New agreements boosting Israel gas exports to Egypt are also a positive sign for the exchange rate, according to Modi Shafrir, chief strategist for Mizrahi Tefahot’s finance division.

Its strength has been a key factor restraining Israel’s central bank from raising rates. The Goldman economists said that the 3.40 dollar-shekel mark “remains a psychological limit which will trigger action.” It closed under 3.49 last week.

Annual inflation was up slightly at 0.6% in August, remaining below the target range of 1% to 3%, which Goldman said will remain out of reach until the second half of 2020.

Politics

After two national elections this year, including one on Sept. 17, Israel carries on with no clear indication of what its next government will look like. The latest results were inconclusive, leaving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former military chief Benny Gantz deadlocked in their efforts to lead the formation of a new government.

National paralysis means that Israel won’t be able to take significant steps on reining in its budget deficit until next year, according to the Finance Ministry. Yaron has already warned that a prolonged political standstill could hurt the economy.

Outlook

In its Monday decision, which will be accompanied by a news conference, the central bank’s in-house forecasters will release their latest projections. In July, they slightly cut the outlook for economic growth due to the trade war, as Israel’s exports have taken a hit.

The research department will also release its latest outlook for interest rates, after forecasting in July that they would rise to 0.5% in the third quarter and hit 1% by the end of 2020, a view that was out of step with banks.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg now predict the next hike will come in the third quarter of 2020.

