(Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc appointed Mohammed Alzumaia as country chairman for its operations in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Alzumaia’s appointment, effective as of Aug. 1, was confirmed by a company spokesperson. Alzumaia, 36, has held several positions with Shell since joining the company in 2011, after his previous role as a partner at Bakkah Inc., a Riyadh-based management consulting firm.

He has been Shell’s general manager for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain since 2018, and will replace Andrew Crowe.

