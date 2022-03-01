(Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc said Sinead Gorman will become its new chief financial officer, replacing Jessica Uhl.

Gorman is currently executive vice president for finance in Shell’s global upstream business. Uhl, who helped drive through recent strategic changes including the simplification of the company’s share structure and the relocation of its headquarters to the U.K., will step down due to “family circumstances.”

Gorman started her career as a civil engineer before entering finance when she joined Shell in 1999, the company said in a statement. She has held senior finance roles in all of Shell’s major businesses, and “combines broad finance, trading, new business development and capital projects experience with a deep knowledge” of the firm, Chairman Andrew Mackenzie said in the statement.

U.S. native Uhl joined Shell in 2004 and has held roles in London, Houston and The Hague across a number of units. She was named CFO in 2017. Shell said Tuesday that a long-term relocation to the U.K. is “not sustainable” for Uhl, and she will step down on March 31.

The change comes as the company is navigating a major upheaval amid the war in Ukraine. Shell announced late Monday it was leaving Russia after decades and would take impairments as a result. Its decision followed a similar move by BP Plc.

