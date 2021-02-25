(Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc agreed to buy Next Kraftwerke, the operator of a virtual power plant that brings together clean-energy capacity across Europe to sell the electricity into the market.

Next Kraftwerke remotely connects and manages more than 10,000 off-grid units -- including solar, hydropower and bioenergy facilities -- across eight countries, the Hamburg-based company said Thursday in a statement. The deal expands Shell’s footprint in low-carbon technologies as the Anglo-Dutch oil major seeks to slash its emissions.

“The acquisition of Next Kraftwerke will accelerate Shell’s strategy to grow by adding smaller renewable assets to our portfolio,” David Wells, vice president of Shell Energy Europe, said in the statement. The terms of the deal, which is expected to complete in the second quarter of this year, were not disclosed.

Power is a key part of Shell’s ambition to become a “net-zero” company by 2050 and one of the world’s largest providers of green electricity. Shell aims to double electricity sales to 560 terawatt-hours by 2030.

