Royal Dutch Shell Plc has begun a search for a new chairman with one of the directors on its board being considered for the role, the Telegraph reported, citing people it didn’t identify.

Andrew Mackenzie, who joined Shell’s board this month as a non-executive director, and who was previously the chief executive officer of mining giant BHP Group Ltd., is considered an “early front-runner” for the position, the Telegraph said.

Along with its European peers, Shell is embarking on a transformation to become a cleaner, greener company with much fewer assets in oil by the middle of the century. Last month, the company announced a company-wide overhaul to cut as many as 9,000 jobs by 2022, which it predicts will save as much as $2.5 billion.

Shell declined to comment in the Telegraph. The company is set to release third-quarter earnings on Oct. 29.

