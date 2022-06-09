(Bloomberg) -- The UK government got together with Shell Plc at its London headquarters this week to talk up North Sea oil and gas, the latest sign of the country’s pivot back toward domestic fossil fuels since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A pair of speeches this week by Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden and UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng underscore the deep shift in the country’s energy policy. A government agenda that was focused on renewables in the run-up to last year’s COP26 climate talks is now making an effort to boost investment in oil and gas fields.

Last week, regulators gave Shell approval to develop the Jackdaw natural gas field in the North Sea, having previously rejected the project on environmental grounds. Shell also has a stake in the controversial Cambo oilfield, which was put on ice last year amid climate protests.

“Responsibly produced, local gas plays an essential role in the UK’s energy security and the transition to net-zero emissions,” Van Beurden said in a speech on June 7, a text of which was posted on Shell’s website.

In a LinkedIn post, Kwarteng said the UK has to be “realistic” about its energy needs in light of soaring commodity prices.

“We want to ensure we don’t squander the resources we are blessed with in the North Sea, because our oil and gas reserves will ensure our national security,” Kwarteng said.

Shell will move on with the Jackdaw project “as well as other similar ones,” Van Beurden said. “In fact, we have an interest in six of the UK’s twelve planned exploration wells.” The company aims to increase its oil and gas market share in the UK over the next eight years from 10% to 15%, he said.

Those plans are part of a wider commitment to invest as much as £25 billion into the UK this decade, 75% of which will be allocated to cleaner sources of energy. Van Beurden also announced that the company would invest £100m by 2030 to help 15,000 people get “skilled jobs.”

Despite the government’s more enthusiastic embrace of the oil and gas industry, there were signs of friction. The introduction of a windfall tax on the oil and gas sector has brought future investment into question. Projects such as Jackdaw require a stable fiscal policy “and we continue to look to the government for those assurances,” Van Beurden said.

