Shell Goes Back to the Future With Fossil Fuels: The London Rush

(Bloomberg) -- As Shell’s new chief executive travels to the US and aims to sway Wall Street investors, the company has renewed its pledge to pay higher dividends. The oil giant is also pivoting back toward oil and gas, risking more wrath from green activists. Back in Britain, the economy is showing signs of recovery, with GDP growing in April, even as the housing market faces turbulence.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

GDP: The UK economy bounced back in April as strong growth in the retail and creative industries sectors offset a slowdown in construction and manufacturing.

Gross domestic product rose 0.2% after a 0.3% decline in March

Shell Plc: The oil major will increase its dividend 15% and boost natural gas production as new Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan refocuses on the fossil fuels that drove record profits last year.

“We will invest in the models that work — those with the highest returns that play to our strengths,” Sawan said in a statement

Sawan will present the strategy to investors in New York today

Robert Walters Plc: The City recruiter issued a downbeat update this morning with two months’ net income down year-on-year by around 10% in the second quarter, citing slower than expected improvements in recruiting.

The company said that “when market confidence recovers there will likely be a return to meaningful growth”

Games Workshop Group Plc: The stock market darling expects both sales and profits to be bigger than last year, with revenue in particular seen 14% higher.

Placings: Two large offerings crossed the books overnight and completed this morning. BAT’s offering of 7.7m shares priced at a 0.7% discount to its last close and Entain’s sale closed at about a 6.9% discount.

Beyond the City

Britain’s housing market is facing new hurdles after being rocked by the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation, economic uncertainty and soaring borrowing costs. The pressure is building fast amid a fresh jump in market rates and a rush by lenders, including HSBC Holdings Plc and Banco Santander SA, to pull mortgage deals as bond yields rise to levels last seen in 2008.

In Case You Missed It

Microsoft Corp.’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc. was temporarily blocked by a federal judge in California while the Federal Trade Commission challenges the deal. The ruling is another blow to the merger, which was also vetoed by the UK’s antitrust regulator in May. Microsoft is appealing the decision.

Elsewhere in the corporate realm, the sudden prospect of an auction for the Telegraph newspaper and Spectator magazine — two of Britain’s most influential conservative titles — has sparked interest throughout the country’s media and financial elite.

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is in London next week for senior management meetings at News UK, according to people familiar with his schedule. The News Corp. Chairman has coveted the Spectator for decades, and bid as recently as two years ago at a value of around £50 million. Another potential suitor for the magazine is the co-founder of hedge fund Marshall Wace LLP, Paul Marshall, who has told associates of his interest.

Meanwhile, UK-based chip designer Arm Ltd. is in talks with at least 10 companies, including Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc, over their potential participation in its IPO, Reuters reported Tuesday. The Softbank-backed company has also held discussions with Intel Corp. to anchor what will be one of the largest initial public offerings of the year, Bloomberg reported earlier.

Looking Ahead

The European Central Bank takes the limelight as it decides whether to extend the fastest tightening cycle in its history. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect the ECB to raise each of its three key rates by 25 basis points tomorrow. The decision comes a week before the Bank of England’s meeting on June 22, and follows the US Federal Reserve’s decision tonight.

Also watch out for online retailer Asos Plc, which provides a quarterly update tomorrow morning. Mike Ashley has recently lifted his stake in the fast-fashion business to close to 10%. Finally, Halma Plc and Halfords Group Plc are due to report full-year numbers.

For a more considered take on the UK's economic and financial news, sign up to Money Distilled with John Stepek.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.