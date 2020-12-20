(Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc agreed to sell a minority stake in a liquefied natural gas export project in Australia to Global Infrastructure Partners for $2.5 billion.

The oil major will sell a 26.25% interest in the Queensland Curtis LNG Common Facilities in a deal that is expected to be completed in the first half of 2021, the company said a statement on Monday. The common facilities are currently completely owned by Shell and include LNG storage tanks, jetties and infrastructure that service the venture.

A deal would reduce the oil giant’s exposure to the turbulent market, while still remaining majority owner and operator in one of Australia’s biggest LNG facilities. China’s CNOOC Ltd. has a 50% equity stake in one of the plant’s production trains, while Tokyo Gas Co. holds a 2.5% equity in another one, according to Shell’s website.

“This decision is consistent with Shell’s strategy of selling non-core assets in order to further high-grade and simplify Shell’s portfolio,” Shell said in the statement.

It also comes after the Australian government has touted the gas industry as a key engine for nationwide growth out of this year’s recession, even as energy prices have fallen and other major projects have been beset by holdups.

GIP is an infrastructure-focused fund manager with $71 billion in assets, according to its website. It led a consortium comprising five other investment funds in a purchase of a $10 billion stake in Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.’s natural gas pipelines in June.

