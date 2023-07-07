(Bloomberg) -- Just weeks after voicing its plans to refocus on fossil fuels, Shell is bracing for a sharp drop in earnings from its natural gas trading, a business that drives as much as a quarter of its profitability. That as well as expectations of less oil and gas production due to field maintenance paints a less rosy picture in the three months through June for the company that had its best ever first quarter. Also standing out in this morning’s corporate news, JD Sports is snapping up the remaining stake of Iberian Sports Retail Group in a move to deepen its foothold in the Mediterranean.

In The City

JD Sports Fashion Plc : The retailer plans to buy the remaining 49.98% stake in Iberian Sports Retail Group for total cash consideration of €500.1 million.

The transaction is expected to complete in October, giving JD Sports 100% ownership of ISRG, which operates more than 460 stores across Europe

Shell Plc: The oil major expects earnings from natural gas trading to be significantly lower in the second quarter due to seasonal shifts in the market.

Its oil and gas production is also likely to be lower compared with the first three months of the year due to field maintenance, the company said

In mid-June, Shell announced plans to raise dividends and boost natural gas production as if shifts back to fossil fuels, a move that stoked anger among climate activists

Halifax Plc: The mortgage lender said UK house prices are falling at their fastest annual pace since 2011, as higher borrowing costs jolt the property market.

The average cost of a home declined 2.6% from a year earlier to £285,932, with prices retreating for the third consecutive month in June

Coca-Cola HBC AG: The bottling company raised its full-year profit guidance following what it called a “strong performance” in the first fix months of the year.

It now expects organic Ebit growth of 9%-12% in 2023, compared with previous guidance for top end of a -3% to +3% range

CMC Markets Plc : The financial derivatives dealer’s Chief Financial Officer Euan Marshall is resigning, effective January 2024, to take up the same role at IntegraFin Holdings Plc.

In Westminster

Rishi Sunak is looking to reduce the ranks of Britons declared too sick to work and boost the economy by reforming the system of “fit notes” issued by doctors. Options are being considered by the Department for Work and Pensions ahead of the Autumn Statement later this year, when Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce a series of measures, according to people familiar with the matter.

Before that, Hunt plans to roll back a piece of European Union legislation that forced financial firms to separate the cost of investment research from trading expenses, part of his efforts to boost the attractiveness of the UK’s financial services sector. The move is a key recommendation of a review into rules around investment research conducted by lawyer Rachel Kent, and the Chancellor is set to announce the plan in his Mansion House speech on Monday, according to two people familiar with Kent’s review. He’s also due to reveal a pledge by insurers to invest billions of pounds into startups and infrastructure projects.

In Case You Missed It

Banks must “accelerate” efforts to make it easier for customers to access their best savings rates, the latest sign of the mounting pressure on lenders to pass on more of the benefits of higher interest rates. The firms need to improve their standards in order to meet the demands of the incoming Consumer Duty, which comes into force by the end of this month and puts extra burdens on lenders to treat customers fairly, the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement issued after a Thursday meeting to discuss savings rates.

Commuters in London will face a week of disruption later this month as rail workers strike on the underground in the latest walkout during a year of industrial action. The RMT union has announced a week of action on the London Underground from July 23-28. The action comes amid a long-running dispute with Transport for London “over jobs, cuts, and attacks on pensions and working conditions,” a statement from the union said.

Research firm YouGov Plc agreed to buy the consumer panel business of GfK SE for €315 million in cash. The company expects the deal to result be maring-enhancing and complete in the second half of the year.

Looking Ahead

Britain’s top water supplier Thames Water is set to disclose its full-year results on Monday. The company will host a call from 2 p.m. London time, when co-CEOs Alastair Cochran and Cathryn Ross are expected to provide an overview of their updated business plan.

The UK government believes Thames Water can avoid falling into public ownership, people familiar with the situation said on Thursday, as talks with investors to raise more than £1 billion continue.

Several other companies are slated to update investors next week, including recruitment consultancy PageGroup Plc on Wednesday and consumer credit reporting firm Experian Plc the day after. Britain’s most quintessential fashion brand Burberry Plc wraps up next week’s corporate results calendar with its first-quarter numbers on Friday.

