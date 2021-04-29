Shell Pays Down Debt as Profit Surges by More Than Expected

Royal Dutch Shell Plc reduced its heavy debt burden in the first quarter, with profit rising by more than expected due to the recovery in global oil and gas markets.

As investors demand higher returns, Shell took another step toward giving them what they want. After slashing its dividend last year, the company went ahead with a planned 4% increase to the payout. It also managed to pay off $4.1 billion of net debt, moving closer to the level of borrowings that will allow it return extra cash to shareholders.

“Shell has made a strong start to 2021,” Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said in a statement on Thursday. “We have reduced net debt by more than $4 billion this quarter, progressing towards the $65 billion milestone to increase shareholder distributions.”

The results come two days after BP Plc posted its highest profit since 2019 and started share buybacks, thanks in large part to “exceptional” earnings from natural gas trading. Shell said its gas trading results were lower in the first quarter.

First-quarter adjusted net income was $3.23 billion, up from $2.86 billion a year earlier, Shell said. That compares to an average analyst estimate of $3.06 billion.

