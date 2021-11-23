(Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc is planning to build a biofuels plant in Singapore to help the company meet its target of halving emissions by 2030.

The company plans to build a 550,000-ton a year biofuels plant that can make hydrogen from cooking oils and animal fats, which are then used to produce diesel for road transport, aviation fuel or chemicals, according to a statement from the company. The facility is subject to a final investment decision.

Shell is seeking to produce around 2 million tons a year of sustainable aviation fuel by 2025 and process 1 million tons a year of plastic waste globally. The company is also exploring a regional carbon capture and storage hub, and plans to work with a range of customers including in the power sector.

See also: Shell to Slash Capacity at Key Singapore Refining Hub

Separately, Shell will build a unit that will improve the quality of pyrolysis oil, a liquid made from hard-to-recycle plastic waste. It will have a capacity of 50,000 tons a year, making it Asia’s largest, and process the equivalent weight of about 7.8 billion plastic bags. No cost was provided for the investment.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.