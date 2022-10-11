(Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc’s Nigerian unit said it is investigating whether an illegal pipeline carried stolen crude to one of the company’s offshore platforms, as authorities in the West African country have alleged.

Mele Kyari, chief executive officer of the state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Co., said last week a “coordinated security intervention” had uncovered an illegal connection attaching Shell’s Trans-Escravos pipeline to a test line running more than four kilometers out to sea to another facility operated by the oil major.

A company spokesman for Shell’s local subsidiary said in an email on Tuesday it “detected” the illegal connections on its pipeline in the crude-rich Niger Delta during “regular surveillance activities.” The producer is “conducting an investigation to establish where the theft lines end and whether there have been any breaches of the unmanned platform’s security barriers -- locks etc. -- or any unauthorised use of the equipment on it.”

Journalists from Lagos-based Channels Television were escorted to Shell’s Afremo A platform by employees of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd., according to a report broadcast last week. The illegal insertion connecting the trunk line to the test line was discovered after a tip-off, the news report said.

Ordinarily, the test line between Afremo A and the coast “should never carry any crude oil,” Kyari told reporters after visiting the platform. “Unfortunately vandals have made it so.”

Tantita is one of the private security firms the NNPC contracted in August as part of efforts to stem the rampant crude theft that the government blames for Nigeria’s dwindling oil production, which has reached a multi-decade low of less than 1.2 million barrels per day. The company is owned by Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, a former militant leader who waged a war against the oil companies before accepting a government amnesty in 2009.

Shell operates its onshore oil blocks, pipelines and terminals in a joint venture with TotalEnergies SE, Eni SpA and the NNPC. The company “condemns the actions of all parties involved in these illegal activities and welcomes the activities of the Federal Government of Nigeria to prevent it,” it said.

