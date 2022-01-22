(Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc has identified 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) of potential investments in France in a bid to support the country’s efforts to develop sustainable sources of energy, Le Figaro reported on Saturday, citing an interview with Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden.

Shell wants to invest in offshore wind farm projects, the creation of electric vehicle battery charging stations and the production of hydrogen and biofuel for airplanes, according to the newspaper.

“France is one of the key countries for investments in the energy transition”, Van Beurden said in the interview.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced 21 new investment projects, which his office said represented a total of 4 billion euros. That statement and Shell’s interest, which come less that three months before the presidential election, may help boost his credentials for wooing foreign investors.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.