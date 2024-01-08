(Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc said earnings from gas trading would be significantly higher in the fourth quarter, but profits from buying and selling oil products and chemicals will be lower.

The London-based major said it benefited from seasonal shifts in the gas market and higher production of liquefied form of the fuel, which has been a key driver of profits. Shell expects its chemicals and oil products division to make a loss for the period, according to a trading update on Monday.

Shell’s earnings met expectations in the prior quarter, in what was a mixed results season for oil majors. The company accelerated the pace of buybacks and Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan has committed to boosting shareholder returns. Shell is due to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 1.

Shell’s gas trading division has proved to be a major moneymaker since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine increased volatility in the price of the fuel. The company narrowed its production range for gas to 880,000 to 920,000 barrels equivalent of oil a day and increased the lower end of its liquefaction forecasts to 6.9 million tons from 6.7 million previously.

Trading and optimization from Shell’s chemicals and oil products division “is expected to be significantly lower” than in the previous quarter. The company also narrowed its forecast range for upstream production volumes to 1.83 million to 1.93 million barrels a day.

