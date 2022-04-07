Shell Sees Up to $5 Billion Hit on Russia Exit: The London Rush

(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

Shell Plc: The oil giant expects a charge of between $4 billion to $5 billion from winding down its oil and gas business in Russia.

Volatility in commodity prices will lead to wider ranges of financial guidance and impact the company’s cash flow

888 Holdings Plc: The terms of the gambling company’s deal to buy William Hill’s international operations have been revised to cut the amount payable by £250 million, reflecting “the change in the macro-economic and regulatory environment,” since the agreement was made with Caesars Entertainment Inc.

The company suspended its dividend and announced an accelerated bookbuild worth about 19% of its share capital to fund the acquisition

Bellway Plc: The homebuilder is the latest company to sign the U.K.’s government’s Building Safety Pledge, saying it expects it to cost about £300 million in addition to the £186.8 million it has set aside since 2017.

The pledge was agreed by the government and homebuilders as part of their response to the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017

Vistry Group Plc also said this morning that they will sign the pledge, joining peers Berkeley Group Holdings Plc, Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc and Redrow Plc, amongst others

Outside The City

Ukraine’s foreign minister pleaded for more weapons at a NATO meeting in Brussels, calling out Germany for being too slow to help. The United Nations is set to vote today on whether to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council.

In Case You Missed It

More than 20% of the U.K.’s best-paid bankers have claimed a status that means they can avoid paying tax on their foreign wealth, according to researchers from the London School of Economics and the University of Warwick.

Shoppers in London’s enormous Westfield shopping centers will be given the option to pay in installments as part of ClearPay Finance Ltd’s expansion into the U.K. and brick and mortar retail.

The U.K. will freeze assets of Sberbank of Russia PJSC, Russia’s largest bank, and Credit Bank of Moscow PJSC, in a round of sanctions that also targeted eight wealthy Russian individuals. It came after the U.K. arm of VTB Bank PJSC sought administration after sanctions “paralyzed” its operations.

Looking Ahead

Derivatives dealer CMC Markets Plc will reports results tomorrow. Later today, the government will set out an energy supply strategy that aims to reduce reliance on Russian imports.

