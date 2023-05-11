(Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc could announce a boost to its quarterly dividend of about 38% at a capital markets day presentation in June, according to RBC.

The increase, which could take effect in the fourth quarter, would follow a year of record profits for Shell in 2022 that has already enabled the company to hike its dividend, spend billions on share buybacks and pay down debt. The June capital markets day will be a chance for new Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan to lay out his strategy to shareholders.

Shell could increase the quarterly payout to $0.40 a share, up from $0.29, according to RBC analysts led by Biraj Borkhataria. The company has gradually been building its dividend back up after cutting it in 2020, for the first time in decades, as the spread of the coronavirus hit oil markets. While the boost would still leave the dividend below the pre-pandemic level, it would be manageable in a future oil and gas market downturns, RBC said.

“We believe this is a sustainable increase that would be well-received by investors, and would help balance its distribution framework between dividends and buybacks,” RBC said in a note.

Another key issue for Shell’s management to address in June will be better performance of its existing businesses, RBC said. They noted that Shell’s utilization of its liquefied natural gas facilities lags its supermajor peers. If that were to change, LNG alone could add about $2 billion to the company’s earnings, RBC said.

