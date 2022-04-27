(Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc, stung by criticism from Ukrainian officials for trying to buy fuel that could be part-Russian, changed the terms on which it bids for oil.

Europe’s largest oil company sought to buy two cargoes of jet fuel on Wednesday with a clause stating delivered goods can’t be of Russian origin, nor be blended with any product produced in or delivered via the country, according to bids seen by Bloomberg.

Previously, Shell had said it would buy provided it contained less than 50% of fuel of Russian origin. That position drew the ire of Ukrainian government officials, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s Chief Economic Adviser Oleg Ustenko accusing the company of bankrolling the war using an “accounting trick.”

The move, if it extends to other fuels, threatens to further fracture a European fuel market that’s struggling to address whether benchmark contracts should reflect supplies from Russia or not. The market’s main oil price reporting agencies have started to publish non-Russian diesel assessments while ICE Futures Europe also has non-Russian diesel contracts available.

“We are working to phase out Russian oil and gas from our supply chain while protecting the energy and fuel supplies that millions of people rely on every day,” a Shell spokesperson said in an emailed response to questions. “We are making good progress and have taken a further step to tighten our trading terms to help achieve this.”

It’s not the first time the major has come under fire in recent months for purchasing Russian hydrocarbons. The London-based major was one of the first energy companies to walk away from billions of dollars worth of assets in Russia after the country invaded neighboring Ukraine. But shortly after, it drew heavy criticism for purchasing a cargo of Russian Urals crude at a record discount.

Shell has since said it would cease any new purchases of Russian oil and gas, but that it would take time to completely disentangle itself from the country due to its existing long-term contracts.

(Updates throughout.)

