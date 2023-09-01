(Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc agreed to sell its home energy retail business in the UK and Germany to Octopus Energy Group Ltd. for an undisclosed sum.

The deal marks the end of an expensive foray into the direct supply of natural gas and power to households through the Shell Energy Brand. Under new Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan, the London-based company is refocusing on its core business in an effort to boost returns to investors.

“To drive performance, discipline and simplification, we are prioritizing countries, projects, and routes to market where we can deliver the most value,” Steve Hill, executive vice-president of Shell Energy, said in a statement on Friday.

One of Sawan’s first moves on taking up the top job at Shell in January was a strategic review of its European domestic energy unit. The decision marked a stark change from the company’s previous ambition of becoming the world’s top power producer.

Shell became a power provider in the UK for the first time in 2018, when it acquired the company then known as First Utility Ltd. The division’s operating losses widened every year until at least 2021 when volatility in power and natural gas markets forced dozens of UK suppliers into administration. Still, Shell Energy’s customer base grew in the period as it took on customers from other bankrupt suppliers.

The costly experiment has not sat comfortably with Sawan’s new “ruthless” focus on performance, in which Shell has prioritized higher shareholder returns. The new approach has already received plaudits from the likes of activist investor Dan Loeb’s fund, which praised Shell’s new management for its focus on investors and cost-cutting.

The UK and German businesses serve about two million customers, who will remain on the same tariffs as they are transferred to the new company, according to the statement. The deal expands Octopus’s UK customer base to nearly 6.5 million households, making it the country’s second-largest retailer according to data from Ofgem.

As part of the deal, Shell and Octopus said they would explore a potential partnership around electric vehicle charging. While Shell has pivoted back to oil and gas, it continues to develop its EV network with an expectation of reaching 100,000 public charging points in the UK by 2030.

The transaction is expected to complete in the fourth quarter, subject to regulatory approval.

