(Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc took another step in its ambition to double its power sales by 2030 with the purchase of a retailer that provides renewable electricity to Australian households.

Shell will buy Powerhouse Australia from Meridian Energy Ltd. in a A$729 million ($573 million) accord that sees fund manager Infrastructure Capital Group take over the Christchurch, New Zealand-based company’s Australian generating assets. Shell has signed offtake agreements with ICG to buy electricity from the hydro and wind assets to supply Powerhouse Australia’s more than 185,000 residential and small business customers, The Hague-based company said in a statement.

The oil major aims to double its global power sales to 560 terawatt-hours by 2030, and serve more than 15 million electricity customers worldwide. In 2019 it bought Australia’s second-biggest electricity retailer to commercial and industrial clients and last year it acquired an Australia carbon farmer.

Shell Energy Customer Base Grows as U.K. Power Suppliers Go Bust

Shell’s New Emission Targets Fall Short, Says Activist Group

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.