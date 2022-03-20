(Bloomberg) -- China’s tech hub Shenzhen further eased lockdown measures as the municipal government said the spread of the virus in the city is “overall controllable.”

The city will allow government agencies and companies to resume normal operations and production, the municipal government said in a notice posted on its WeChat account Sunday. Citywide bus and subway services will also resume, according to the notice effective between March 21 and 27.

The city’s Covid situation is still grim but overall controllable, according to the notice. The move follows a partial lift of restrictions for five districts of Shenzhen on Friday as President Xi Jinping said China will seek to minimize the economic and social disruption to the economy from its Covid zero policy.

The city’s authority also vowed to keep strict virus controls in place and warned against gatherings after the easing.

