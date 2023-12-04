(Bloomberg) -- Sheryl Sandberg went to the United Nations on Monday to add pressure to a campaign asking members of the international body to condemn violent sexual acts committed by Hamas, calling incidents during the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel “war crimes.”

“Silence is complicity,” Meta Platforms Inc.’s former chief operating officer said at an event on gender-based violence arranged by Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan. Other high-profile speakers at the event included Hillary Clinton, who participated remotely.

UN Women, the organization’s gender-equality arm, issued a statement on Dec. 1 that some activists criticized as late and weak. UN Women didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

In an interview after the speech, Sandberg reflected on why she felt compelled to speak up about the attacks when many other business leaders have tried to keep quiet — at least publicly — on the conflict.

“Since leaving Meta a year ago, I was enjoying my relatively quiet life, and did not have plans to speak out,” she said. “But then October 7th happened and I watched what was being said and what wasn’t being said in the world.”

Sandberg said “the evidence is so clear — you can’t argue with it,” referring to videos, photos and testimonials that have emerged since the attack by Hamas, which the US and European Union have designated a terrorist organization.

At the Monday event, first responders and videotaped eyewitnesses spoke of women who were mutilated in the attack by Hamas, recounting people whose breasts had been amputated and women shot in the genitals.

“I think a lot of people believe that it’s politics, a lot of people believe it’s antisemitism — I’m just hoping it’s over,” Sandberg said, referring to why groups have remained quiet about the issue of sexual violence.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, expressed her dismay at the lack of condemnations of Hamas’ use of rape as a weapon of war. “I nearly choked,” she said, when she saw a list of women’s organizations which hadn’t issued statements. “Where is the solidarity?”

