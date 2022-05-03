(Bloomberg) -- Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., criticized the Supreme Court’s written draft decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion-rights ruling, posting that doing so would mean taking away “one of our most fundamental rights.”

“This is a scary day for women all across our country,” she posted to her Facebook and Instagram pages. “Every woman, no matter where she lives, must be free to choose whether and when she becomes a mother. Few things are more important to women’s health and equality.”

A draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion, leaked and made public late Monday, outlines the court’s preliminary vote and decision on reversing a decades-old ruling that made abortion legal in the U.S.

Sandberg, the author of “Lean In,” a book about women in the workplace, is a well-known feminist who has spent years speaking up about gender inequality and women’s issues, including equal pay and parental leave. A Facebook spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on her post or the company’s position.

