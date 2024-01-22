(Bloomberg) -- Options traders are betting on more gains in the S&P 500 Index after it hit a record high on Friday.

A slew of bullish wagers shifted the yardstick of what’s seen as the upper bound of the US benchmark’s trading range. The so-called call wall has moved to 5,000 points from 4,800 — a resistance level often seen as the next hurdle for the market to clear, according to SpotGamma data. That leaves another 3.3% of headroom for gains, based on Friday’s close.

While options traders turn more bullish, lower earnings expectations — which makes upside surprises easier —and a potential supportive message from the US Treasury are among catalysts that could see the wider market helping keep the rally going.

Read more: Five Charts Showing the S&P 500’s Wild Ride Back to Record Highs

The shift in the options market structure is “inviting a climb higher,” said SpotGamma founder Brent Kochuba. The move was driven by a pattern of call buying, especially chasing index-heavyweights such as the “Magnificent Seven” group of tech megacaps that include Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.

Upward momentum has been building in stocks, as economic data remained resilient and helped the correction seen in the first few trading days of 2024 to be short-lived. While bullish macro prints are changing trading approaches to early rate cut predictions, they bolster the notion of a hard landing being avoided.

US stocks are poised to extend gains on Monday, with futures up 0.3% as of 5:08 a.m. in New York.

