The list of military projects deferred to pay for a $3.6 billion tranche of President Donald Trump's border wall drew bipartisan complaints Wednesday -- potentially increasing pressure on Congress to resolve the long-running conflict over Trump's signature initiative or to find the money elsewhere.

Trump already successfully faced down a bipartisan resolution to end the emergency declaration he issued after Congress refused to appropriate funds for a border wall he demanded in a lengthy government shutdown earlier this year. Congress was unable to override his veto, even though more than two dozen Republicans in the House and Senate joined Democrats to oppose the president’s attempt to unilaterally shift taxpayer money.

The Department of Defense’s list of projects put aside includes nearly $1.1 billion in deferred spending on facilities in 23 states, with the rest coming from projects in U.S. territories and overseas.

The cuts hit states represented by members of both parties, including $62.6 million for a middle school at Fort Campbell in Kentucky, the home state of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and $160 million for engineering and parking projects at the United States Military Academy in New York, home to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Alaska, represented by Republicans, and Virginia, represented mostly by Democrats, are also among the biggest losers on the hit list, as are Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands, with the trio of territories targeted for $687 million in deferred projects.

Republican Opposition

A handful of Republican senators seeking re-election next year are facing cuts in their states, including Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who penned a Washington Post op-ed to oppose Trump’s emergency declaration, only to later flip and vote with Trump in March. Among the deferrals in his state are projects at Camp Lejeune, one of the state’s major employers. Projects in Arizona, Colorado, Texas and South Carolina are also on the list.

The overseas cuts were even larger, including more than $100 million from European projects that are part of a broader initiative that began in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Utah Republican Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee, two of 12 Senate Republicans who voted to block Trump’s emergency declaration, issued a joint statement opposing the diversion of $54 million intended for projects at Hill Air Force Base.

“Funding the border wall is an important priority, and the Executive Branch should use the appropriate channels in Congress, rather than divert already appropriated funding away from military construction projects and therefore undermining military readiness,” said Romney, who said he’d fight to restore the funding.

‘Dishonors the Constitution’

Democratic leaders have vowed to continue opposing Trump’s wall and his unilateral diversions to pay for it.

“Robbing the Defense Department of much-needed funds is an affront to our service members and Congress will strongly oppose any funds for new wall construction,” Schumer said in a statement.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday Trump’s move “dishonors the Constitution” and vowed to fight Trump “in the courts, in the Congress and in the court of public opinion.”

Lawmakers in both parties could seek to restore the funding as part of the conference report to reconcile the House and Senate versions of the National Defense Authorization Act. It could also be come up later this year as appropriators finalize annual spending bills.

Lee called for constraining the ability of presidents to divert money without Congress.

“Congress has been ceding far too much powers to the executive branch for decades and it is far past time for Congress to restore the proper balance of power between the three branches,” Lee said. “We should start that process by passing the ARTICLE ONE Act, which would correct the imbalances caused by the National Emergencies Act.”

Lee’s bill would end emergency declarations by presidents automatically after 30 days unless Congress votes to extend them. Under current law, Congress must override a presidential veto to block any emergency declaration.

